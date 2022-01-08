Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

