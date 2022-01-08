Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.05 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

