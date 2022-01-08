Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

