Commerce Bank Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $157.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.57 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

