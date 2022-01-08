Commerce Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $161,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 128,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 14,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

