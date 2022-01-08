Commerce Bank Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $213.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.62. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

