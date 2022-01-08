Commerce Bank Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $34,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.