Commerce Bank Sells 113 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.02. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

