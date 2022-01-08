Commerce Bank Sells 16,415 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commerce Bank owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $124,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $218.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.30 and its 200-day moving average is $224.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

