Commerce Bank Sells 269,448 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269,448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

AT&T stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

