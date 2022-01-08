Commerce Bank Sells 690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,751.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,808.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

