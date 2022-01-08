Commerce Bank Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $408.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.07 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.