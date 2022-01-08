Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

