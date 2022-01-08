Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

