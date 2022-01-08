Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $112.66 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

