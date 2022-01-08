Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Oakmont Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 266,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 65.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,031,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In other Zillow Group news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $60,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

