Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

VICI stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

