Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.