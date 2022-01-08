Community Financial Services Group LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

