Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 79,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $384,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

