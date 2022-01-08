Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €78.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

CODYY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

