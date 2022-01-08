Comparing Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) & Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aperam and Algoma Steel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aperam $4.14 billion 1.11 $199.90 million $6.73 8.52 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Aperam has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aperam and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aperam 0 3 4 0 2.57 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aperam presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.73%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Aperam.

Profitability

This table compares Aperam and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aperam 10.80% 18.03% 9.94% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aperam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aperam beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil. The Services & Solutions segment includes marketing and distributing the company’s products. The Alloys & Specialties segment focuses in the production facility in France with a meltshop designed to produce specialty grades. The company was founded on September 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

