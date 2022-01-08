Comparing FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FibroGen and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

FibroGen currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.03%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

FibroGen has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.88, indicating that its share price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of FibroGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Generex Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $176.32 million 7.11 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -5.81 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 2.48 -$33.33 million ($0.52) -0.10

Generex Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generex Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FibroGen beats Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

