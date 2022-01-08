Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.