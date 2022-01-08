Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,908 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

