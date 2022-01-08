Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 22.2% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $169.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

