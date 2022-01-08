Concord Wealth Partners Sells 145 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.60.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.