Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

