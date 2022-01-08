Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

