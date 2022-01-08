Condor Capital Management Buys 752 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,359,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,588,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $102.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $102.46 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.