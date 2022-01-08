Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 313,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,487,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,785,000 after buying an additional 33,746 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 885,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,373,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.47 and its 200 day moving average is $451.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

