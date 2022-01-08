Condor Capital Management Has $24.76 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.