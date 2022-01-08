Condor Capital Management Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

