Condor Capital Management Has $5.81 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.29% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,576,000. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,334,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,254 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.