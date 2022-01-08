Condor Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

