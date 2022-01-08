Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.88. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.75.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

