Condor Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,256,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,912.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,782.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

