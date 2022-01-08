Condor Capital Management Sells 984 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

