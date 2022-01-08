Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.46. Approximately 78,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,186,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Confluent alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,874,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.