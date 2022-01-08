Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 70,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. The company has a market cap of $398.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

