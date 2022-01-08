Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.38.

STZ stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

