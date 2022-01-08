Contrasting Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) & Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Advanced Materials and Brenntag, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brenntag 2 1 4 0 2.29

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Brenntag’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Advanced Materials $1.17 billion 1.12 -$28.89 million N/A N/A Brenntag $13.45 billion 1.03 $532.88 million $0.77 23.39

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Advanced Materials and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 3.78% 13.58% 5.88%

Summary

Brenntag beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

