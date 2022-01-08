Contrasting Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08% Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dialog Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 6 1 0 2.14 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.54 $17.95 million $0.32 100.53

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Dialog Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

