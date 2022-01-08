Contrasting Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) & Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Shattuck Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shattuck Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $71.71, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 706.88%. Given Shattuck Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Shattuck Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.59 billion 4.08 $236.00 million $1.74 36.56 Shattuck Labs $9.93 million 32.16 -$36.60 million ($1.56) -4.85

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Shattuck Labs. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shattuck Labs has a beta of 3.76, meaning that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 10.51% 14.84% 9.73% Shattuck Labs N/A -22.61% -19.64%

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Shattuck Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. The Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients segment is comprised of manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, also known as API, which are the principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. The Proprietary Products segment focuses on research and development of differentiated formulations. The Others segment includes the operations of the subsidiary of the company. The company was founded by Kallam Anji Reddy on February 24, 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.