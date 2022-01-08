Contrasting InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.45% 15.02% 9.33% Howard Hughes -7.70% -0.77% -0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.07, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%. Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million 15.17 $112.46 million $1.82 7.13 Howard Hughes $699.49 million 7.99 -$26.15 million ($1.16) -87.40

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Howard Hughes on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

