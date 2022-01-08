Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Trading Up 0.3%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZN. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $388,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth $386,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

