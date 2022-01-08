Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRBP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.08.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 244,976 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.