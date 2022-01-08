CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CoreCivic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 523,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

