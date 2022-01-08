Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.6% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

