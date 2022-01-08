Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,361.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.95 on Friday, reaching $540.85. 19,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,931. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.27 and a 200 day moving average of $473.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

